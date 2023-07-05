Satellite images show no explosive devices on Zaporozhye NPP’s roof — report

LONDON, July 5. /TASS/. Satellite images made by the US company Planet Labs didn’t show any explosive devices on the rooftops of two reactors at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

"We visually compared the satellite images taken today with older images taken in early June. There are no obvious differences on the roofs of reactors three and four but explosive devices may be small enough to not be visible on these images," said Adam Parker, an OSINT editor at Sky News.

The television channel, which published the satellite images, said it was unable to verify the allegation by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky from July 4 that Russia had place explosive devices objects resembling explosives on the roofs of reactors at the ZNPP.

Before the June 23 visit to Russia by Rafael Grossi, director general at the International Atomic Energy Agency, Zelensky accused Moscow of allegedly plotting an act of terrorism at the Zaporozhye NPP. Without presenting any evidence to back up his statement, he sent it out to Brazil, India, China, the US, countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klimenko, said that Ukraine would hold exercises and deploy disaster relief headquarters as part of preparations for a potential radiation leak at the Zaporozhye NPP.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Zelensky’s statement as a lie. Renat Karchaa, an advisor to the director general of Rosenergoatom, said previously that Zelensky's allegations that Russia was plotting to stage an incident at the Zaporozhye NPP could be an indication that Kiev itself was preparing an incident at, or a strike on the ZNPP to pull NATO into the Ukrainian conflict.