MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian troops repelled four attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"Four more attacks by Ukrainian troops were repelled in the areas of the settlements of Krasnogorovka, Avdeevka, Maryinka, and Pervomayskoye of the Donetsk People's Republic," he said.