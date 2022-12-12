Attempt on Kherson Region official’s life made by Ukrainian terrorists — authorities

GENICHESK, December 12. /TASS/. The car bombing that wounded First Deputy Governor of the Kherson Region Vitaly Bulyuk was an assassination attempt organized by Ukrainian terrorists, the regional administration said on Monday.

"Ukrainian terrorists attempted to assassinate Vitaly Bulyuk by blowing up his car during his working trip to the city of Skadovsk. Regrettably, a civilian was killed in the incident. Bulyuk received necessary medical assistance. Now, his condition is not life-threatening," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

The administration vowed that all those responsible for the crime would be found and punished. "Law enforcement agencies are investigating the case," it said.

Kherson Region Health Minister Vadim Ilmichev said earlier on Monday that Bulyuk was wounded as a result of a car explosion. Medics say he is in a condition of medium gravity. Bulyuk is in charge of the Kherson region’s economic issues, finance and budget policy, agriculture, revenues and taxes.

From September 23 to September 27, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as well as the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region held a referendum where the majority of voters opted to join Russia. On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and the LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions signed treaties on their accession to Russia. On October 4, Putin signed laws on the ratification of the accession treaties.