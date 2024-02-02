US, coalition forces in Mideast attacked over 160 times since October 17

BEIRUT, February 2. /TASS/. At least 166 attacks, targeting forces of the United States and the Washington-led anti-terrorism coalition in Jordan, Iraq and Syria, have occurred since October 17, 2023, the Al Mayadeen television reported citing a US military source.

According to the source, 98 attacks took place on the territory of Syria, 67 - in Iraq and one in Jordan. The attacks involved unmanned aerial vehicles, mortars and short-range ballistic missiles.

After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, rocket and drone attacks on US military bases in Syria and Iraq have become more frequent. Shiite militias have warned that they will increase the number of armed operations in Syria and Iraq if the US continues to provide military aid to Israel.