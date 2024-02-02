{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Middle East and North Africa

US, coalition forces in Mideast attacked over 160 times since October 17

The attacks involved unmanned aerial vehicles, mortars and short-range ballistic missiles

BEIRUT, February 2. /TASS/. At least 166 attacks, targeting forces of the United States and the Washington-led anti-terrorism coalition in Jordan, Iraq and Syria, have occurred since October 17, 2023, the Al Mayadeen television reported citing a US military source.

According to the source, 98 attacks took place on the territory of Syria, 67 - in Iraq and one in Jordan. The attacks involved unmanned aerial vehicles, mortars and short-range ballistic missiles.

After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, rocket and drone attacks on US military bases in Syria and Iraq have become more frequent. Shiite militias have warned that they will increase the number of armed operations in Syria and Iraq if the US continues to provide military aid to Israel.

Tags
Middle East and North AfricaUnited States
Middle East and North Africa
US base in eastern Syria attacked by drones
No information about potential damage is available at this point
Read more
Russia and Turkmenistan discuss grain supplies via Caspian Sea to Iran, Afghanistan
The representatives of the Russian company noted that they are interested in delivering goods to the port of Turkmenbashi by sea from March 2024
Read more
FACTBOX: European Union's military aid to Ukraine
Shipments from some European Union member-states began back in 2014, following the coup in Kiev
Read more
Russian defense firm develops more powerful 5.45mm rounds for Kalashnikov assault rifles
The new rounds considerably excel available munitions, according to the Ratnik chief designer
Read more
Ukrainian draft evaders disguise themselves as animals in a bid to flee country
There are numerous offers on Ukrainian online markets for silicone masks of elderly people that are supposed to "protect against draft commissioners"
Read more
BRICS Bank issues largest 5-year bonds worth $845 mln — bank
According to the New Development Bank, up to 100% of the proceeds from their sale can be sent abroad in yuan or converted into other currencies
Read more
Moldova, Romania and Ukraine start discussing gas reverse expansion
The project provides for creation of guaranteed capacity in directions from Romania to Ukraine and from Moldova to Ukraine
Read more
Stabilization in Middle East still possible, requires will of all players — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that Russia will work tirelessly toward this goal
Read more
Press review: US, Iran pull punches while striking back and China inching closer to Taiwan
Top stories from the Russian press on February, 1st
Read more
EC promises Kiev new tanks, helicopters, 1 mln artillery shells by year-end
EC President Ursula von der Leyen admitted that Brussels would fulfill its promise to supply Kiev with 1 mln shells by March 2024 only by half
Read more
Russian lawmakers to call on US Congress to hold those behind Il-76 downing responsible
Supporting the neo-Nazi ideology and encouraging it "in Ukraine only provokes the Kiev clique to continue terror and escalate violence, while pushing the world closer to a global catastrophe," the document reads
Read more
Hezbollah to continue shelling Israel until ceasefire in Gaza — AP
The risk of a full-scale armed conflict between Israel and Hezbollah may reportedly become an inevitable consequence of the conflict between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas
Read more
Russian investigators identify remains of POWs killed in crash of Il-76 in Belgorod Region
The Investigative Committee explained that when working with detained Ukrainian servicemen, the investigation necessarily takes biological material to establish a genetic profile
Read more
BRICS will try to remove financial cooperation from Western influence — Russia's Sherpa
Sergey Ryabkov noted that it is difficult and unnecessary to act rashly in this area
Read more
Russia becomes Europe’s first economy despite 'pressure from all sides,' Putin says
"We have left all of Europe behind in terms of purchasing power parity but as for the per capita indicator, we need to work harder," the Russian leader stressed
Read more
BMG cuts ties with former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters due to his political views
Roger Waters' remarks about Israel, Ukraine and the United States reportedly "caused no shortage of controversy"
Read more
Putin congratulates Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill on 15th anniversary of enthronement
The patriarch emphasized that the 15 years since he assumed leadership of the ROC had been marked by a very high level of relations between the church and the Russian government, making it possible to achieve what used to seem impossible
Read more
Russian envoy, senior Israeli diplomat discuss bilateral agenda, region
The embassy noted that the "meeting took place in a friendly and trusting atmosphere"
Read more
Biden must solve domestic problems instead of starting wars in other states, Houthis say
In this regard, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi pointed out the situation on the US-Mexican border in Texas, as well as the tensions between US federal and state authorities
Read more
Israeli military kills 10,000 militants in Gaza so far, wounds another 10,000 — minister
Сountry’s defense minister Yoav Gallant said operation in the area of city Khan Younis is "progressing with impressive results"
Read more
No one will be able to destroy foundation of Russia-Italy relations — Foreign Ministry
Moscow firmly believes that Italy's abandonment of its anti-Russian policy and the gradual restoration of pragmatic and mutually respectful cooperation will indeed meet bilateral interests
Read more
Pilots of crashed plane directed it away from populated areas, eyewitness says
Another resident of the settlement said she heard a bang before the crash
Read more
Direct flights from Russia to Vietnam signal revival of tourism industry — tour operator
The first direct flight from Russia to Vietnam landed in Ho Chi Minh City on February 1
Read more
Spy planes from NATO countries were near Crimea before Ukrainian attack — Flightradar24
Two hours before the air alert a US Navy P-8A Poseidon, a UK Air Force RC-135W Rivet Joint and an Italian Air Force E-550A flew over Romania near the Black Sea coast
Read more
UNRWA to suspend work until end of February if it receives no funding — media
A number of countries, including the UK, Germany, Canada and the US, have announced the suspension of UNRWA funding due to suspected links to the Palestinian radical Hamas movement
Read more
Kronshtadt submarine joins Russian Navy
The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Viktor Yevtukhov, Northern fleet Commander Alexander Moiseyev, and representatives of the United Shipbuilding Corporation and the shipyard
Read more
Russia may raise issue of nationalism in Ukraine during PACE, OSCE sessions
According to Leonid Slutsky, the collective West continues to actively develop and sponsor the ‘anti-Russia’ project in Ukraine
Read more
Germany is destroying its automobile industry, Putin says
"We should help them somehow," the Russian President added with a smile
Read more
EU ratchets up pressure on Hungary amid fear of Russia clash after victory over Kiev — WSJ
"Behind those threats is growing concern in European capitals that Russian success in Ukraine could directly imperil the continent’s security," the WSJ article reads
Read more
Second time's the charm: EU approves 50 bln euros in aid to Ukraine
The EU will annually approve budget payments to Ukraine as part of a support program
Read more
Akademik Lomonosov floating power barge arrives in Russia's Extreme North
Akademik Lomonosov is the world's first floating nuclear power plant
Read more
US to respond to attack on its forces in Middle East — White House
John Kirby also said the Islamic Resistance in Iraq group was responsible for the attack, which left three US service members dead and over 40 wounded
Read more
Five percent of LPR territory still not under republic’s control, says LPR leader
Leonid Pasechnik specified that the republic was ready for the planting season
Read more
Ukrainian POWs outnumber Russian ones ten to one — Putin
The Russian leader said he was determined to press ahead with prisoner swaps
Read more
Putin will not take part in election debates, Kremlin spokesman says
Dmitry Peskov suggested addressing questions about Vladimir Putin receiving a presidential candidate's certificate to the election headquarters
Read more
West tries to push Russia out of global market — Russian economy minister
According to Maxim Reshetnikov, adjustments of the transportation system, payment systems and financial settlements are required in view of attempts of Western countries to create problems
Read more
Tretyakov Gallery to open exhibition in Beijing this fall — museum director
The exhibition will comprise about 70 Russian paintings from the Gallery’s priceless collection
Read more
Court fines Amazon again for failing to remove suicide and drugs related content
The court fined the American tech giant 2 million rubles ($22,000)
Read more
US reluctant to see soonest end to Ukrainian conflict — Russian ambassador
Anatoly Antonov desctibed the US decision to send GLSDB long-range precision weapons to Kiev as "a kind of a reaction to the terrorist attack"
Read more
Massive asteroid to pass by Earth on February 2
According to astronomers, the next potentially dangerous celestial body to pass by the Earth will be Apophis, which is 370 meters in diameter, on April 14, 2029
Read more
Ukrainian army recruiters break into houses, use drones to entrap evaders — eyewitnesses
People targeted by the recruiters’ dragnet have even resorted to building rough dugout shelters in the woods, a resident of the region said
Read more
Russia, China discuss prevention of arms race in space — Foreign Ministry
"The meeting was further proof of the unified approach stated by Russia and China toward issues of space security," the ministry stressed
Read more
Russia respects BRICS countries' ideas on Ukraine settlement — MFA
At the same time, Sergey Ryabkov remarked that the West continued to deny the reasons and motives for starting the special military operation
Read more
Turkey-US F-16 deal comes with no strings attached — source
Commenting on Turkey's plans around the F-35 project, the source said that "there are no changes in the positions of either country at the moment and the US statements at this stage should be considered as a declaration of goodwill"
Read more
Experts say Il-76 was shot down with Patriot missile — Investigative Committee
It was also established that the aircraft was attacked by two missiles from the area of Liptsy, in the Kharkov Region of Ukraine
Read more
Orban says he accomplished his mission at European Council in Brussels
"Our position on the war in Ukraine remains unchanged: We need a ceasefire and peace talks," the Hungarian PM said
Read more
There is de-facto peace between Baku, Yerevan, Azerbaijani leader says
Ilham Aliyev added that "a peace treaty has yet to be signed in order to bring this process to its logical conclusion, and Armenia will also have to drop its territorial claims toward Azerbaijan"
Read more
Kiev wants to get as much as $1 trillion at Russia’s expense
Ukraine plans to have a budget deficit of $43.9 billion in 2024
Read more
Russia hopes Armenia's accession to ICC does not affect bilateral relations — Kremlin
On February 1, Armenia became the 124th full member of the Hague-based ICC after officially submitting documents to the court confirming Yerevan’s ratification of the ICC’s founding Rome Statute
Read more
Russian manufacturer creates first full-size model of future strategic bomber — source
A future bomber is believed to incorporate all the latest achievements in the stealth technology, making the plane invisible to radars
Read more
World not getting rid of dependence on oil and gas any time soon — Putin
Hydrocarbon energy should be made better by finding a way to make it as pure as possible, the head of state noted
Read more
Deputy OSCE envoy points to persecution of Russian speakers in Baltic States, Ukraine
Alexander Volgarev noted that national radicals and right-wing extremists, with the support of political elites, were waging a "war" on monuments dedicated to Soviet liberators
Read more
Reshuffle in Tbilisi as Georgian cabinet and ruling party heads swap positions
According to the media, the decision was made at a meeting of the ruling party's political council on January 24
Read more
Russia’s Lantset drones a 'nightmare' for Polish-made Krab artillery — website
According to the article, a total of 23 artillery systems have been destroyed and 4 have been damaged since the beginning of the armed conflict
Read more
Russian ambassador blasts US accusations about forced deportation of Ukrainian children
Anatoly Antonov noted that the US authorities have their own self-serving motives, since they regard Ukraine "as a hub for international adoptions of children"
Read more
Zelensky wants to sack Zaluzhny because of his secret talks with West — Hersh
Commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, says journalist, talks about the possibility of a ceasefire and peace process
Read more
Almaz-Antey displays Vityaz air defense in Saudi Arabia
Vityaz S-350E air defense missile system is highly maneuverable and can rapidly change positions, operating autonomously or under the command of superiors
Read more
EU’s decision on Ukraine financing guarantees sensible spending — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban noted that the European funds due to Hungary would not be used to finance Ukraine
Read more
Russia, China actively negotiating contract on gas supplies via Power of Siberia-2 — Novak
The minister said at the end of December 2023 that the approval of economic and commercial terms on the implementation of the Power of Siberia-2 project by Gazprom and China’s CNPC was being finalized
Read more
West reluctant to investigate Il-76 crash for fear of being implicated — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that the West has had its fingerprints on the Ukraine conflict since the start
Read more
Australian court dismisses Rusal action for supplies of raw materials
"Rio Tinto and QAL plan to continue to operate on this basis for as long as the sanctions continue," Rio Tinto spokesperson said
Read more
US divides terrorism into good, bad, Iranian senior diplomat says
SCO RATS Executive Committee Director Ruslan Mirzayev and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani discussed cooperation at a meeting in Tashkent on January 31
Read more
Nuland arrives in Kiev to look into Zelensky-Zaluzhny conflict — Russian diplomat
Konstantin Gavrilov also believes that Nuland does not have the task of reconciling Zelensky and Zaluzhny
Read more
UK to launch ballistic missile as part of nuclear sub trials — The Sun
It will be the first time since 2016
Read more
Polet can make up to 8 Angara-A5 rockets per year — CEO
The first launch of the Angara-A5 from the Vostochny spaceport could take place in early April
Read more
Russia cautions US against deploying nuclear arms in UK — diplomat
Russia recommends "before it’s too late, to begin getting rid of anti-Russian phobias which by their very nature cannot be cured by tanks or tactical nuclear warheads", Konstantin Gavrilov said
Read more
Reviving Israeli-Palestinian peace process impossible without truce — diplomat
Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya noticed that "UN leaders at all levels are unanimous" in their support for an urgent and widespread ceasefire as a prerequisite for rendering humanitarian assistance on proper scale
Read more
Russia’s defense sector adds 500,000 new employees since start of special op
One major plant increased its headcount over the year from 4,800 to 19,500, Denis Lysogorsky noted
Read more
Russian air defenses believed to have shot down aerial target over Sevastopol — governor
First responders were sent to the scene and the situation continues to be monitored
Read more
Putin signs law on Russian citizenship
It is geared to implement the Concept of State Migration Policy of the Russian Federation for 2019-2025
Read more
Su-75 Checkmate’s design modified to optimize its cost — Rostec
The company said that because of the aircraft’s modular design and the use of modern digital technologies, technical changes could be introduced within the shortest possible timeframe
Read more
Russia, China discuss US military-biological activities, bolstering BTWC
The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the meeting confirmed the unity of Russia and China’s approaches to the issue of biological security
Read more
PlayStation’s Jim Ryan: ‘I wouldn’t recommend another console launch amid a pandemic’
"Absolutely everything is sold. And everything will be sold in Russia, there’s no doubt about that"
Read more
UNRWA could stop working after West suspended funding - Russian MFA
According to the ministry, the 'freezing' of funding was in connection with Israeli suspicions about the involvement or participation of 12 UNRWA employees in the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas
Read more
UN court rejects almost all of Ukraine’s terrorism-related complaints against Russia
Ukraine sought to prove that the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic are terrorist organizations, and Russia gave them funding and weapons
Read more
Mercedes F1 team says Lewis Hamilton will leave after 2024 season
He will join Ferrari F1 Team in season 2025
Read more
Russian embassy in UK demands access to detained politician Ovsyannikov
The embassy underscored that London must provide immediate access to the detained Russian citizen in accordance with the signed conventions
Read more
IN BRIEF: Key points of Sergey Lavrov’s press conference
The top Russian diplomat alleviated the rumors about the direct talks between Moscow and Kiev, allegedly being prepared, and named the countries that Russia considers its "close circle"
Read more
Russia’s Lancet drone destroys Starlink terminal in Kherson area — governor
Servicemen of the battlegroup Dnepr also destroyed or hit three tanks, an armored fighting vehicle and three artillery positions
Read more
Hospital mortality among Russian servicemen taking part in special op drops to record low
According to Alexander Sergoventsev, this indicator "for the first time in the history of military medicine was less than half a percent"
Read more
Shell reduces LNG output by 5% in 2023 due to losing Sakhalin-2 volumes
Shell LNG sales in 2023 rose 2% to 67.09 mln tons, compared with 65.98 mln tons a year earlier
Read more
Israeli military demolishing Palestinian buildings to create ‘buffer zone’ — NYT
According to the report, since November, Israel has carried out at least 33 controlled demolitions, destroying several hundred buildings
Read more
Theft of nearly $40 million in Ukrainian army sparks outrage in US Congress
The magazine notes that, according to Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona, "this one instance of fraud is likely just the tip of the iceberg"
Read more
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
The nomination was proposed by Abid Raja, Norway’s former minister of culture and the deputy chair of the Liberal Party
Read more
Valieva learned about her positive doping test on February 6, 2022 — newspaper
It was the day of the short program of the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing
Read more
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian drone command posts in Kupyansk area
According to Sergey Zybinsky, Russian units also destroyed a US-made M-777 howitzer
Read more
Press review: EU barking at Russia louder than real bite and Zaluzhny sacking rumors swirl
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 31st
Read more
US base in eastern Syria attacked by drones
No information about potential damage is available at this point
Read more
BRICS countries back Russia's plans as chair of organization at Sherpa meeting — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said that fruitful and constructive discussions were held on a range of topics within the "three baskets" of cooperation in BRICS: politics and security, economy and finance, and humanitarian ties
Read more
Houthis say 600,000 mobilized fighters undergo 3-week crash courses
Abdel Malek al-Houthi stressed that "training and qualification enhancement activities" for the Ansar Allah personnel were "very important and will be expanded"
Read more
Russia to display first MRAP commando vehicle in Saudi Arabia
Visitors will also see Spartak, Typhoon-K armored automobiles and ZSA protected sanitary vehicle
Read more
Russian diplomat optimistic about restoration of '5+2' format on Transnistrian settlement
Maria Zakharova highlighted the fact that "the parties to the conflict are also making statements along these lines, and their opinion is extremely important"
Read more
Israel approves terms of deal with Hamas, reached in Paris — Qatar
Qatari Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Majed al-Ansari emphasized that at this point, the parties to the conflict have been discussing via mediators the concept of the deal, but its details are yet to be coordinated
Read more
Taiwan records approach of 33 Chinese PLA aircraft, six vessels in past day
Taiwanese aircraft, vessels and air defense systems were dispatched to monitor them, the statement reads
Read more
Russian forces advance west of Verboroye in Zaporozhye area, politician says
"We have now taken control of vast forest plantations, advancing 300 to 700 meters," Vladimir Rogov specified
Read more
Australian court decision not affecting Rusal’s operations — company
Accoridng to the company’s spokesperson, it has 28 days to file an appeal
Read more
Duma to discuss addressing US Congress over downing of Russia’s Il-76 plane — speaker
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it had already been established that Ukraine used a US-made Patriot system to shoot down the Russian Il-76 plane with Ukrainian POWs last week
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine 'a good deal' for the US — Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General underscored that "most of the money" that Washington allocates for Kiev, is being invested in the US defense industry, which makes it "stronger"
Read more
Russia says its forces repel seven Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area
In the Krasny Liman area, the enemy’s losses amounted to more than 290 servicemen, one tank, two armored fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles and one US-made Paladin self-propelled artillery unit
Read more
US undercover operatives conduct anti-drug operation in Venezuela targeting Maduro — AP
The operation was reportedly carried out "unilaterally and without notifying Venezuelan officials"
Read more
Those supporting Kiev regime ‘should not be persecuted, but tried’ — Russian MFA
The ministry commented on reports that it had allegedly "ordered" its diplomats abroad to take legal action against Russian artists and celebrities speaking in support of Ukraine
Read more