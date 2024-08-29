Typhoon Shanshan leaves three dead, 40 injured in Japan

TOKYO, August 29. /TASS/. Japan's most powerful typhoon of the year, Shanshan, has left at least three people dead and one missing, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

"We have information about three dead people. One more person is reported missing," he said. According to the NHK television channel, forty people have been injured.

Around 237,000 households, mainly on the Kyushu Island, are having problems with power supplies. Eighty-seven highway sections on Kyushu are blocked, railway traffic has been suspended. More than 700 flights have been cancelled in Japan over the past two days.

Now, Typhoon Shanshan with winds of 50-70 meters a second is raging in the Kagoshima Prefecture and is moving slowly northwards.