Evacuation of residents of Kursk’s Belovsky district will be accelerated — Acting Governor

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Acting Governor of the Kursk region Alexey Smirnov has ordered to speed up the evacuation of residents of the Belovsky district of the region.

"I have instructed the head of the Belovsky district to accelerate the implementation of the decision of the operational headquarters on evacuation," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

The evacuation of residents of Belovsky district is voluntary. According to Head of the district Nikolay Volobuyev, people are leaving on their own and on organized buses, they are being placed in the temporary shelters of Kursk and safe areas around the region.

A massive attack of the armed forces of Ukraine on the Kursk region began on August 6. As a result of shelling and UAV attacks, at least five residents of the region were killed. According to the latest data, more than 60 people were injured, including 9 children, while 55 people are hospitalized. Local residents are being evacuated to several Russian regions, including Moscow and the Moscow region.