MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The airplane that crashed outside Moscow sent out a distress signal before going off the radar, a representative of a law enforcement agency told TASS.

"The Superjet-100 airliner, which headed to the Vnukovo airport after repairs, managed to send one distress signal before going off the radar," the person said.

The plane crashed, killing all three pilots, as it was making a test flight after repairs.