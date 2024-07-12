No victims on ground thanks to SSJ100 pilots who directed plane away from houses

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The crash of a Superjet-100 pane in the Moscow Region caused no casualties on the ground thanks to the efforts of its crew who directed the plane away from residential houses, a spokesman for the emergencies services told TASS/

"The crew heroically directed the plane away from residential houses and summer cottages," the spokesman said, adding that these efforts helped avoid casualties and damage on the ground.

The Superjet-100 crashed on Friday in a forest between the villages of Apraksino and Maloye Karasevo in the Kolomna district, Moscow Region. There are a lot of summer cottages and single0family houses in the area.

The plane was owned by Gazprom. There were three crew members onboard. All of them died. The plane was flying to Vnukovo Airport after regular repairs at a plant near Lukhovitsy. The crash is being investigated by the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC).