Passenger who fell ill on Khabarovsk-Moscow flight dies

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 30. /TASS/. A passenger who fell ill during a flight from Khabarovsk to Moscow causing the plane to make an emergency landing in Nizhny Novgorod, has died, the Ministry of Health of the Nizhny Novgorod Region told TASS.

When the plane landed, first responders from the Nizhny Novgorod Territorial Center for Disaster Medicine were standing by at the airport, rushing to help the patient. Emergency workers were also dispatched to the scene. "Unfortunately, the resuscitation measures carried out were ineffective. The medics declared the patient dead," the ministry reported.

The Nizhny Novgorod airport reported earlier that a plane flying from Khabarovsk to Moscow landed in the regional center due to a health crisis experienced by one of its passengers.