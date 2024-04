MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The level of water in the Ishim River near the village of Abatsky in the Tyumen Region grew by 69 cm in 24 hours, reaching 770 cm, according to a statement released on the regional government’s Telegram channel.

"The Ishim River, the settlement of Abatsky. The water level is <…> 770 cm," the statement reads.

Head of the Abatsky region Igor Vasilyev said on the previous day that people from all flooded settlements would be evacuated due to an increase in the water level.