Dwelling house, gas pipeline damaged in Belgorod Region in shelling by Ukrainian troops

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. A single-family house, two passenger cars and a gas pipeline were damaged in the village of Demidovka in Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine after a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"The village of Demidovka came under shelling. No one was hurt. The roof of a single-family house and an auxiliary structure were damaged. Apart from that, damage was done to two cars and a gas pipeline," he wrote on his Telegram channel.