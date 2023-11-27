Belize-flagged bulk carrier with 21 crewmembers aboard runs ashore in storm near Anapa

KRASNODAR, November 27. /TASS/. The Belize-flagged bulk carrier Blue Shark has run ashore in the area of the Vityazevo settlement near Anapa, the Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport (Rosmorrechflot) reported via its Telegram channel.

"The Belize-flagged bulk carrier Blue Shark has run ashore in a severe storm in the area of the Vityazevo settlement near Anapa’s shore. The captain of the vessel has said that 21 crewmembers, Syrian, Indian and Egyptian nationals are aboard. Marine rescuers together with the Russian Emergencies Ministry are drafting the emergency recovery operation plan," the report said.

The vessel was in the seaport of Taman where barley was being loaded to be further delivered to Egypt. The bulk carrier berthed after receiving a near gale warning, whereas overnight into Monday it broke its moorings in high winds and waves. Later it drifted shoreward, after which it ran ashore.