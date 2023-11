SIMFEROPOL, November 4. /TASS/. An air defense system has worked off over the Butoma Shipyard in Crimea’s Kerch, some of the missile debris fell on the premises of a dry dock, there were no casualties, Crimea’s Head Sergey Aksyonov said.

"Air defenses have operated over the Butoma Shipyard in Kerch, some debris of the downed missiles fell outside one of the dry docks. There are no casualties. Keep calm and trust only official sources of information," Aksyonov wrote on his Telegram channel.