Russian reporter sustains chest wound during Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk

DONETSK, November 1. /TASS/. Yevgeny Bykovsky, a reporter with Russia’s Izvestia media holding, sustained a fragmentation wound to the chest when the armed forces of Ukraine shelled the Budennovsky district of Donetsk on Tuesday evening, Izvestia said on its Telegram channel.

"The first photo shows Izvestia correspondent Yevgeny Bykovsky in an ambulance vehicle. He sustained a fragmentation would to the chest and requires a surgery," the media holding said in a statement.

Two other Izvestia journalists, who were also reported to have been wounded during the attack, were also hit by shell fragments. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Izvestia said on Telegram that Bykovsky had been operated on. "Correspondent Alexey Poltoranin is now being prepared for surgery," it said.

On Tuesday evening, the armed forces of Ukraine carried out a massive shelling attack on the Budennovsky district of Donetsk. According to the Telegram channel of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes, eight munitions were fired towards Donetsk late on Tuesday. Some of them carried cluster charges.

The attack was carried out in three salvos, with brief pauses in between. It left two people dead and at least seven injured. Journalists and rescuers were reported to be among the victims.