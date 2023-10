MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. A series of blasts was reported in Ukraine’s Khmelnitsky Region, the country’s Obshchestvennoye news portal reported on Wednesday.

As of 01:15 Moscow time, an air raid alert remains in place in Ukraine’s regions of Vinnitsa, Kirovograd, Nikolayev, Poltava, Sumy, Khmelnitsky and Cherkassy.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard on Tuesday night in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchug, housing the country’s largest oil refinery.