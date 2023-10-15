Child killed, two civilians wounded as Ukrainian forces shell DPR 15 times in past day

DONETSK, October 16. /TASS/. Ukrainians troops shelled populated areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 15 times over the past 24 hours, killing a child and injuring another two civilians, as 50 munitions were fired, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to war crimes of Ukraine reported.

"Over the past day, the mission registered 15 instances of firing by Ukraine’s armed forces. A boy born in 2013 was reported killed in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk. Two more civilians sustained wounds in <…> Gorlovka and Vladimirovka," the mission said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Also, the shelling left two residential blocks damaged in Gorlovka.