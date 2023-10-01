Three Ukrainian drones disabled over Russian Smolensk, says governor

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian air defense and electronic warfare systems have suppressed three Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the city of Smolensk, Smolensk Region Governor Vasily Anokhin said, adding that no casualties were reported.

"This morning air defense and electronic warfare systems knocked out of operation three Ukrainian fixed wing drones in the Zadneprovsky district of Smolensk. There are no casualties," Anokhin wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Russian Defense Ministry specified that around 9:00 a.m. Moscow Time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on Russian territory with fixed-wing UAVs was foiled. "Three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the territory of the Smolensk Region by duty air defense systems," the ministry said.