Shooting in Dagestani village leaves two dead, including policeman

MAKHACHKALA, September 27. /TASS/. A shooting in the southern Russian region of Dagestan has left two people dead, including a policeman, said Gayan Gariyev, a spokeswoman for the Dagestani Interior Ministry.

"A shooting occurred in the village of Levashi at about 5:30 p.m. today. According to preliminary information, two people were killed and several people incurred injuries. One of those killed is a police officer," the spokeswoman said on Telegram.

She said the shooters made their getaway in cars. Police are searching for a local resident named Bagaudin Gusengadzhiyev, aged about 26 years.

A conflict between two people ended in gunshots after more people joined the confrontation, which took place at a local airfield, village officials told TASS. The police officer was at the scene to investigate the argument. An investigation is underway.