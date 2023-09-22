No damage to civilian infrastructure after attack on Black Sea Fleet headquarters

SEVASTOPOL, September 22. /TASS/. According to preliminary information, there is no damage to civilian infrastructure and no casualties among people on the streets following a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"Work on extinguishing the fire at the fleet headquarters continues. Forces and means are sufficient. Please remain calm. The situation is under the control of the emergency services. According to preliminary information, the civilian infrastructure around the fleet headquarters has not been affected. People who were on the street at the time of the incident were also unharmed," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Razvozhayev added that all emergency response services are working on the site.

Earlier, the Sevastopol governor reported that the Ukrainian armed forces had launched a missile strike on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet. A fragment of a missile fell near the Lunacharsky Russian Drama Theater.