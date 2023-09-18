{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Ukrainian Armed Forces shell DPR settlements 31 times per day

As a result, two civilians were killed and another one was seriously injured

DONETSK, September 19. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 31 times, firing 104 rounds of ammunition, killing two people and injuring one civilian, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes said in its Telegram channel.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 31 incidents of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 104 units of various ammunition were fired," the statement said.

As a result, two civilians were killed and another one was seriously injured. One residential building and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

A day earlier, the republic was shelled 50 times.

Tags
UkraineMilitary operation in Ukraine
US authorities arrest Russian citizen on charges of illegal export of electronics
As alleged, Maxim Marchenko participated in an illicit procurement network that provided military grade microelectronics to end users in Russia
Read more
Russia to retaliate immediately if Kiev gets ATACMS missiles — diplomat
Konstantin Gavrilov also noted that the "manic efforts" of some Western OSCE member countries to isolate Russia "are futile and will backfire on their initiators"
Read more
Ill-wishers’ attempts to hamper Moscow-Tashkent relations unsuccessful — Russian PM
Mikhail Mishustin is confident that "the potential of the economies of Russia and Uzbekistan is much higher, there are many opportunities for developing cooperation in new areas"
Read more
Russia, China successfully coordinate policies with countries of Global South — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed out that cooperation between Russia and China was important "to ensuring justice in world affairs and a balance of interests in the processes that are developing in various directions"
Read more
Zelensky says fighting at the front difficult, Ukrainian counteroffensive not very fast
According to the Ukrainian president, the situation at the front has turned into an artillery duel, with each side firing about 40,000 shells daily
Read more
Lavrov, Wang Yi agree that settlement in Ukraine impossible without Russia’s participation
"The sides discussed in detail the current situation in Ukraine, noting the futility of attempts to settle the crisis without taking into account Russia’s interests, the more so, without its participation," the Russian foreign ministry said
Read more
Russia secedes from Barents Euro-Arctic Council — MFA
According to the ministry, "Russia will continue to implement its national goal in the North"
Read more
Cutting-edge patrol ship to enter service with Russian Navy by yearend
By now, the Project 22160 patrol ship Sergey Kotov has been prepared for shipbuilders’ sea trials
Read more
Hainan’s duty free sales exceed $197 mln in five months under new special program
Some 731 thousand customers visited duty free stores on the island over this period
Read more
London obliges Russian diplomats to notify about their trips about country
"This is in line with the concept of reciprocity in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," Leo Docherty said
Read more
Gazprom chairman discusses gas cooperation with Moldovan MP
The parties exchanged views on interaction of Gazprom and the Republic of Moldova in the gas sector and agreed to maintain continued contact
Read more
Tu-160 bombers outfitted with novel cruise missiles — top brass
Russia’s Long-Range Aviation Commander Sergey Kobylash said during a visit by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the Knevichi airfield in Russia’s Far East
Read more
Ukraine, Taiwan among topics discussed by US’ Sullivan, China’s Wang in Malta
According to the White House, they had "candid, substantive, and constructive discussions"
Read more
Russia destroys tactical command posts of two Ukrainian army’s brigades in DPR — top brass
The Russian army hit tactical command posts of the units of the 100th territorial defense brigade and the 67th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian forces
Read more
China, Russia bear special responsibility for world stability — Chinese foreign minister
Wang Yi also confirmed readiness to work with Russia to see a multipolar world shaped and a more just world order established
Read more
Ukrainian soldier sentenced to life imprisonment in DPR for murder of eight civilians
The killing was committed in the spring of 2022 at a combat position on the territory of the metallurgical plant in Mariupol
Read more
Russia’s assertions about genocide in Ukraine cannot be deemed illegitimate — envoy
Gennady Kuzmin noted that "Ukraine's legal position is hopelessly flawed and at odds with the long standing jurisprudence of this court" and called on judges to dismiss the case
Read more
Kim Jong Un thanks Putin for hospitality, wishes prosperity to Russia — radio
According to the report, the North Korean leader’s visit "opened a new era of intense development and strengthening of Korean-Russian relations"
Read more
Lavrov informs Wang about results of Kim Jong Un’s visit to Russia
Russian Foreign Minister told about major results of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s official visit to Russia
Read more
Growing US’ competition with Russia, China, marks end of previous world order — Blinken
"What we are experiencing now is more than a test of the post-Cold War order. It’s the end of it," the US secretary of state went on to say
Read more
Situation in Russian economy better than previously projected on some key figures — Putin
Despite negative forecasts, Russia’s GDP may grow by 2.8% by the end of the year, the Russian leader said
Read more
Turkey to opt for diplomacy to reach peace in Ukraine — Erdogan
Also, the Turkish leader pointed to the "window of possibilities to invigorate relations between Turkey and the European Union"
Read more
Moscow expects further unimpeded humanitarian deliveries to Karabakh — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Russia hopes that the work on the implementation of the entire package of trilateral agreements on the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations will be resumed
Read more
Ukrainian army loses over 740 troops, 20 tanks, armored vehicles in Zaporozhye area
Additionally, 38 artillery guns have been eliminated, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Large grouping of Ukrainian troops forced to retreat in part of DPR — official
Yan Gagin specified that the irreplaceable losses of the Ukrainian army in the southern Donetsk area amounted to several hundred people within a week of fighting
Read more
Baku demands immediate disarmament and dissolution of Armenian forces in Karabakh
Apart from that, Baku demanded that Yerevan "stop its military buildup, drop its revanchist plans, cease violating Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity"
Read more
Russian finance ministry negotiating avoidance of double taxation with UAE
According to Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov, "another round will take place in the coming month"
Read more
Russian forces destroy enemy positions near Artyomovsk — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry's report, the crew of a reconnaissance attack helicopter destroyed a Ukrainian armored vehicle by launching a precision-guided missile
Read more
Erdogan says everybody wins with peace in Ukraine
The Turkish leader also pointed to Ankara’s increasingly critical role in resolving regional and global crises
Read more
Russian watchdog says new 'Pirola' coronavirus strain more contagious than predecessors
Russia has developed tests to detect Pirola, as well as drugs to effectively treat the disease caused by this genovariant, the sanitary watchdog added
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine could have been avoided, should NATO accept Russian security proposals
However, according to Leonid Slutsky, Jens Stoltenberg doesn’t want peace in Ukraine
Read more
Russian strike on airfield near Krivoi Rog wipes out five Ukrainian aircraft
Russia’s Aerospace Forces delivered a strike on the Dolgintsevo airfield on September 11
Read more
US nationals released by Iran leave Qatar for US onboard plane
Qatar is an intermediary between Washington and Iran in the deal
Read more
First batch of nuclear-armed drones Poseidon manufactured for special-purpose sub Belgorod
According to the source, various trials of core components of Poseidon underwater drones, including the nuclear power
Read more
Moscow airports, Zhukovsky operate as usual — aviation agency
Earlier, early in the morning, restrictions were temporarily imposed on flights to airports of Domodedovo and Zhukovsky for safety of flights on civil aircraft, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport said
Read more
German authorities out of the loop about whether Russian gas coming into country
"Gas supply agreements are concluded by companies and they are private agreements, which are not concluded by the federal government," the representative of the Economy Ministry said
Read more
Ankara to supply 1 mln tones of Russian grain to Africa together with Moscow — Erdogan
Turkey has offered increasing this volume to Russia as there are many countries in need of food in Africa, Turkish President added
Read more
Russian Armed Forces deliver 11 strikes on Ukrainian port infrastructure over week
The strikes disrupted supplies to Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas and eliminated a large arsenal of the Ukrainian army’s armaments, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
EU’s 12th package of anti-Russia sanctions to be presented in early October — Bloomberg
According to the agency, sanctions may be announced during the EU-US summit, which is also scheduled for October
Read more
Evading anti-Russian sanctions though Serbia is impossible, says Serbian President
On Friday, the European Commission approved a proposal to include violations and circumvention of EU sanctions against Russia in the list of EU criminal offenses, according to which individuals who violate restrictive measures can be sentenced to 5 years in prison
Read more
Cuban leader calls for promoting financial aid to countries of South
"This will significantly increase the amount of financing of long-term development and channel financial flows towards sustainable development goals," Miguel Diaz-Canel said
Read more
Sanya’s Phoenix International Airport launches second part of its duty free store
More than 300 world-famous brands are already represented in the duty free of the airport
Read more
Hainan’s city of Sanya makes night tourism program wider and more diverse — media
According to the newspaper, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of the province recently approved a list of Hainan's night-time tourist sites
Read more
German defense minister not to attend Ramstein meeting due to COVID-19
The meeting will be attended by German defense ministry officials
Read more
Bundestag pursuing talks with Russia on hydrogen supplies via Nord Stream 2
"Russia has enormous potential in producing green hydrogen that we will need to carry out energy reform," Chairman of the Bundestag’s Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy Klaus Ernst explained
Read more
German defense minister announced new package of aid to Ukraine worth 400 mln euro
Touching upon possible supplies of Taurus long-range cruise missiles, Boris Pistorius stressed that the German government must "thoroughly weigh each batch of weapons supplies"
Read more
Russia ready to offer food assistance to North Korea — Russian ambassador
Pyongyang says it can do without foreign help because it has a good harvest, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said on Sunday
Read more
China, Russia to strengthen security cooperation amid current challenges – Chinese expert
According to Guo Xinning, another promising area is cooperation in the military technology sector and the corresponding sector of bilateral trade, where the two countries can supplement each other
Read more
Akhmat commandos wait for orders to push towards Artyomovsk – Kadyrov
The head of Chechnya clarified that the fighters are waiting for the appropriate order
Read more
Foreigners in Hainan can apply for temporary driver's license online
Applicants need only have ID, a driver's license issued outside China and two color photos
Read more
Receipts of companies relocating to Russia to be automatically converted into shares
The procedure will apply only to securities the rights to which are registered by Russian depositories
Read more
Russian stocks close in the red on Monday
The dollar-ruble range is expected at 96.5-96.7 rubles
Read more
Transneft board offers company’s stock split
Following the split the number of ordinary shares will rise to around 569.45 mln, while the number of preferred shares will roughly stand at 155.49 mln
Read more
Tops Chinese diplomat informs Lavrov about his talks with US national security adviser
Wang Yi informed Sergey Lavrov about the topics of his talks with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan
Read more
Putin signs decree on ‘digital passport’ — document
That said, the citizens have the right to use paper documents as well, according to the document
Read more
Musk criticizes Ukraine’s failed counteroffensive
Elon Musk responded to a series of posts describing the counteroffensive as "failing to achieve any of its originally stated objectives"
Read more
China-Russia relations maintain positive dynamics — top Chinese diplomat
Comprehensive strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation continue to deepen on various tracks, while contacts between citizens of the two countries are getting more active, Wang Yi said
Read more
Ukrainian army loses offensive potential, goes on the defensive — former prime minister
Nikolay Azarov said that Zelensky's office demands that the General Staff "promptly show successes on the frontline for reporting them to the Western partners"
Read more
Hungarian foreign minister suggests using UNGA for achieving peace in Ukraine
Peter Szijjarto said he believes that "the UN was not created to unite like-minded people, as there are other organizations for that, such as NATO or the European Union"
Read more
Ukraine commits genocide in Donbass, says Canadian journalist
"This is purely continued Ukrainian terrorism and Ukrainian war crimes," Eva Bartlett said
Read more
Ukrainian forces open fire at village in Russia’s Kursk Region, killing civilian
Several residential buildings have been damaged
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine shouldn’t become nuclear crisis — UK deputy foreign minister
UK Deputy Foreign Minister Tariq Ahmad alleged that Moscow resorts to nuclear rhetoric to deter Kiev’s allies from providing it with assistance
Read more
Hainan's trade with BRICS countries up 71.7% to $1.73 bln in January-July
Hainan's largest exports to BRICS countries are machinery and electronics
Read more
Ukrainian economy shows no signs of life — ex-Prime Minister
Nikolay Azarov noted that catching up with the current economic level of Romania and Poland, even according to the most optimistic forecasts, would take Ukraine more than 30 years
Read more
Press review: Moscow heads sanctions club and EU neighbors ban entry to Russian cars
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 18th
Read more
Hainan's Haikou foreign trade volume up 42.6% in January-July
It reached $6.6 billion
Read more
Chinese-Russian cooperation not aimed against anyone — top Chinese diplomat
According to Wang Yi, relations between the two countries are characterized by "eternal friendship," "comprehensive strategic coordination" and "mutually beneficial cooperation"
Read more
Russia to keep working with China, India in Arctic after pulling out of Barents council
According to an analyst at the Institute of International Studies of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations Nikita Lipunov, Russia's withdrawal from the BEAC is "a logical and natural phase of the gradual dismantling of the system of multilateral international cooperation in the Arctic"
Read more
Three Ukrainian drones shot down over southwestern part of Crimea — defense ministry
At about 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Moscow time the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack was thwarted
Read more
Russian Su-34 hits Ukrainian brigade’s deployment point in Kupyansk direction
It is also reported that the crews of Ka-52 and Mi-29 attack helicopters and assault aviation carried out 14 missile strikes on concentrations of manpower, weapons and military hardware of Ukraine’s 14th mechanized brigade
Read more
UNGA session to be ‘assembly of empty chairs’ as some world leaders won’t show up — TV
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are not scheduled to attend the event
Read more
Ukrainian military says activity of Russian aviation unprecedented last night
During the night, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine
Read more
Russian ships damaged in Ukraine’s attacks on shipyard in Sevastopol to re-enter duty
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that seven out of ten cruise missiles were intercepted by air defense systems
Read more
Volunteers from Turkey join Zaporozhye Region’s Sudoplatov battalion
When asked about the potential reaction of Turkish authorities, another volunteer, code name 'Laz' noted that Turkey and Russia have good relations, so he believes that Ankara will take this decision "well"
Read more
Russia may consider leaving jurisdiction of UN International Court of Justice — senator
Konstantin Kosachev noted that during the lawsuit, Russia’s preliminary objections will be heard out followed by the positions of third parties
Read more
Drone carrying mortar shell falls on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast — radio
Tourists from a nearby hotel, about 30 people in total, were reportedly evacuated
Read more
Ukrainian troops shell Donetsk six times within less than one hour
Overall, Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk 10 times during the day, firing 33 shells
Read more
Taiwan records approach of Chinese air, sea forces, including 103 aircraft, nine warships
Taiwan’s defense department also pointed out that "40 of the detected aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered Taiwan’s southwest, southeast Air Defense Identification Zone"
Read more
Putin places Norway’s shares in Prime Print under Russian state property agency's control
The possibility of introducing temporary control over assets owned by persons from unfriendly countries was enforced this April
Read more
Sobyanin takes office as mayor of Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin was present at the ceremony and personally congratulated the mayor
Read more
Tu-22M3 missiles to receive new payload — Russian long-range aviation commander
Its capacity will increase to 1,700 kilos
Read more
Russian Finance Ministry makes coupon payment for Eurobonds mature in 2023, 2043
National Settlement Depository has received funds to pay the coupon yield on Eurobonds of international bond loans of the Russian Federation
Read more
Ukraine rejects accusations of helping plot potential coup in Georgia
The Security Service of Georgia reported the day before that a group of individuals operating in and outside the country was planning to organize an event in Georgia at the end of this year, which would be similar to the Euromaidan uprising in Ukraine
Read more
Ukrainian Armed Forces shell DPR settlements 31 times per day
As a result, two civilians were killed and another one was seriously injured
Read more
More than 20 flights delayed in Moscow airports
As of 02:26 a.m. Moscow time, nine flights were delayed and two canceled at the Vnukovo Airport
Read more
Euromaidan-like plot brewing in Georgia — security service
"One of the masterminds of the plot is former Interior Minister Vano Merabishvili’s deputy, current deputy chief of Ukraine's military intelligence, Giorgy Lordkipanidze," the news release reads
Read more
Former US House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi calls herself 'cold-blooded reptile'
Earlier, Nancy Pelosi announced her intention to run for the House of Representatives again in 2024
Read more
Wearing masks again made mandatory in Russian Government House
The decision was made following a seasonal uptick in acute respiratory viral infections, flu and COVID-19
Read more
US national debt surpasses $33 trillion for the first time — Treasury
This is a record-breaking figure for the US public debt
Read more
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian subversive groups in DPR — politician
As a result, at least three armored vehicles were destroyed
Read more
Drone crashes into nonresidential structure in central Russian city of Oryol
According to preliminary data, there are no casualties
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
Administrative building in central Donetsk hit by HIMARS rocket fired by Ukrainian troops
No casualties were reported
Read more
US pursuing war against Russia — Lavrov on supplies of longer-range missiles to Kiev
According to Russian Foreign Minister, the US controls the military actions in Ukraine
Read more
US authorities arrest Russian citizen on charges of illegal export of electronics
As alleged, Maxim Marchenko participated in an illicit procurement network that provided military grade microelectronics to end users in Russia
Read more
Biden to reaffirm intent to reform UN Security Council at General Assembly session — Kirby
Currently, the Security Council has five permanent members: Russia, Great Britain, China, the United States and France
Read more
Kiev tried to kill Chief of Russia’s General Staff Gerasimov, The New York Times says
According to the daily, Kiev allegedly launched the attack when Gerasimov was on the front line
Read more
Wildberries opens online store in the US
The US has become the fourteenth country where the online retailer is present
Read more
US coalition's drone flies too close to Russian plane in Syria — top brass
Deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Vadim Kulit noted that the Russian pilot demonstrated high professionalism and took timely measures to prevent a collision
Read more
Russian beauty Linnikova advances to Miss Universe finals
Linnikova wore the national "The Crown of the Russian Empire" dress during the preliminary competition on Wednesday where 84 contenders were taking part
Read more
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian tanks in Rabotino area — politician
According to Vladimir Rogov, Russian units continue to lay mines in dangerous areas on this section of the line of engagement
Read more