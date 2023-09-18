Ukrainian Armed Forces shell DPR settlements 31 times per day

DONETSK, September 19. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 31 times, firing 104 rounds of ammunition, killing two people and injuring one civilian, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes said in its Telegram channel.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 31 incidents of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 104 units of various ammunition were fired," the statement said.

As a result, two civilians were killed and another one was seriously injured. One residential building and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

A day earlier, the republic was shelled 50 times.