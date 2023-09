MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. A rescue team of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has left for Libya to assist in flood relief efforts, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"On instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov has fielded 50 rescue workers of the Center for High Risk Rescue Operations ‘Leader’ of the Russian Emergencies Minister to Libya to provide assistance in handling the aftermath of the severe flooding," the statement said.