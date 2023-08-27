Three children wounded in Donetsk as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, August 27. /TASS/. Three children were wounded in Donetsk after a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops, the city’s mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on Sunday.

"Thee teenagers born in 2009, 2010, and 2013 were wounded in a barbaric shelling attack by Ukrainian troops. They were taken to hospitals," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk’s Kiyevsky and Kuibyshevksy districts at about 7:40 p.m. Moscow time. Three 155mm shells with cluster warheads were fired.