MELITOPOL, August 26. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have lost 86 troops and six artillery guns in the Zaporozhye area overnight, Zaporozhye Region Acting Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on his Telegram channel.

"Last night, our units also registered the movement of enemy equipment and two assault groups consisting of up to 20 people. During a shootout, the adversary lost half of its personnel and retreated to its previous positions. Overnight, the enemy losses in the Zaporozhye area have amounted to 86 people, six artillery guns, four drones, one US-made Bradley fighting vehicle," he wrote.

According to Balitsky, the situation remains tense. "Our guys are displaying heroism and self-sacrifice, fighting the enemy, fiercely resisting it," he noted.