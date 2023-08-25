MELITOPOL, August 25. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces attacked a neighborhood in the Zaporozhye Region late on Thursday, injuring two civilians as a private home was hit, local emergencies officials told reporters.

"At 8:50 p.m. on August 24, the Kiev regime’s militants fired on the village of Skelki in the Vasilyevka neighborhood. <…> According to preliminary information, two people, a 49-year-old woman and a man, 46, were injured in the attack," the officials said.

The two were taken to a hospital in the town of Dneprorudnoye.