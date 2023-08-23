Private home, food store, construction depot damaged in drone attack northwest of Moscow

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. A private home was damaged in a drone attack in Khimki, an inner suburb of Moscow just over the Russian capital’s northwestern city limits, where shrapnel damage was also reported to several more houses, a store and a construction materials depot, district head Dmitry Voloshin said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Last night, "air defense systems downed an unmanned aerial vehicle over our district. Most importantly, there were no casualties. <...> A second-floor corner of a private home in the Starbeyevo neighborhood (close to Sheremetyevo International Airport - TASS) was damaged in the attack, and there was shrapnel damage to several other houses, a food store and a depot for construction materials, as well," he wrote.

According to the official, he is visiting the scene of the incident in person while continuously monitoring the situation. Emergency services and the Russian Investigative Committee are continuing their efforts.

Local district officials will soon complete an inspection of private homes adjacent to the where the drone fell, Voloshin added.