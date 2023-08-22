Ukrainian military fires almost 300 munitions at DPR territory in past day

DONETSK, August 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired almost 300 munitions at the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Tuesday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes said in a statement.

"The enemy carried out 48 shelling attacks in the Donetsk area, which involved 155 mm artillery shells, including cluster munitions. A total of 34 attacks took place in the Gorlovka area, which involved 152 mm artillery shells; one attack was carried out with 155 mm artillery systems in the Yasinovataya area and another one in the Svetlodarsk area. As many as 295 munitions were fired," the statement reads.

No civilian casualties were reported.