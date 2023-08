MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. One of pavilions of the Espocenter exhibition and conference complex in downtown Moscow has sustained partial damage, an emergencies source has told TASS.

"One of the Expocenter pavilions on Krasnopresnenskaya Embankment sustained a partial collapse of the outer wall," the source said. "The area of the collapse is about 30 square meters."

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

First responders are working at the scene.