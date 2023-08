MAKHACHKALA, August 15. /TASS/. The number of people killed in an explosion at a filling station in Makhachkala has reached 12, including two children, 50 people were injured, the press service of Dagestan’s Health Ministry reported.

"According to the latest information, 12 people died, including two children, and 50 people were injured in the explosion at the filling station in Makhachkala", the statement said.