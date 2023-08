DONETSK, August 12. /TASS/. A man was killed in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces, Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin wrote on his Telegram channel.

"As a result of the direct impact of a fascist shell into a summer kitchen of a house on Lesya Ukrainka Street in the Petrovsky district, a man born in 1986 was killed," the mayor wrote.