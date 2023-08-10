More than 110 buildings damaged by explosion in Sergiyev Posad, Moscow Region

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. More than 110 buildings, mostly apartment complexes, have sustained damage from an explosion that rocked Sergiyev Posad, 75 km northeast of Moscow, on Wednesday, the emergency services reported to TASS.

"Almost 100 apartment buildings, including private houses, were damaged. Social and administrative facilities were also damaged, a total of 111 buildings," an emergency services representative said.

The blast occurred at a fireworks warehouse owned by the Pyro-Ross company in Sergiyev Posad on August 9. The warehouse was located adjacent to the premises of the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant, but was an independent facility, the plant said. As many as 52 people sought medical assistance after the blast and another eight individuals were hospitalized. One of the victims died in the hospital. "According to specified data, the fate of 12 people still remains unknown. Search efforts continue," the emergency services said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal probe into violations of industrial safety rules.