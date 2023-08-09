Number of casualties in Sergiyev Posad plant blast up to 56, says Moscow Region governor

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The number of people seeking medical help after the explosion at a pyrotechnics plant in Sergiyev Posad, 75 km northeast of Moscow, has risen to 56, Governor Andrey Vorobyov said.

"A total of 56 people have sought medical help. Thirty civilians are now in hospital, with six of them in intensive care. Another 26 people received outpatient treatment," Vorobyov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, rescuers will need about 12 hours to clear the rubble. There may still be people inside. Three civilians have already been rescued. Doctors say they are in serious condition. Nearly 160 rescuers are working at the site, as well as law enforcement.

"We have received about 100 calls from residents whose windows were blown out by the explosion. A total of 38 apartment buildings were affected. Four other people reported damaged vehicles. Several civilian facilities were also damaged. We will definitely help all the people. We will eliminate the consequences of the explosion as soon as possible, I have given such instructions," the governor added.

The explosion occurred in Sergiyev Posad in a warehouse containing pyrotechnics made by the Pyro-Ross company, which, according to the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant, is adjacent to the plant’s premises but is an independent enterprise.