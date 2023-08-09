Number of injured in Sergiyev Posad plant blast rises to 35

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The number of people injured in an explosion that rocked a plant in the town of Sergiyev Posad outside Moscow has risen to 35, head of the Sergiyev Posad Urban District Dmitry Akulov said.

"An explosion occurred at the Piroross enterprise located on the territory of the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant at 10:40 a.m. We are looking into the causes of the blast and collecting information about those injured. As many as 35 injured have been reported; four of them are in serious condition. The injured are receiving medical care on the spot; rescue and emergency teams are working there," he wrote on Telegram.

Akulov added that representatives of property management companies were going from house to house to collect information about possible damage. "Damage to social facilities has been reported," he added.

On Wednesday morning, an explosion rocked the boiler house area on the plant’s territory, shattering the windows of several residential buildings in various parts of the town. A total evacuation was announced at the plant.