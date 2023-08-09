Number of injured in Sergiyev Posad plant blast rises to 16

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The number of people injured in a blast that rocked the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant in the town of Sergiyev Posad outside Moscow has risen to 16, a health official told TASS.

"The number of injured has risen to 16. They are being provided with medical assistance," the official said.

According to earlier reports, an explosion rocked the boiler house area on the plant’s territory, shattering the windows of several residential buildings in various parts of the town. A total evacuation was announced at the plant.

According to emergency services, the blast occurred in a fireworks warehouse of 1,600 square meters and was caused by a human error.

The Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant (part of the Rostec Corporation’s Shvabe Holding) is a leading developer and manufacturer of optical and optoelectronic devices for law enforcement agencies, industries and healthcare.