Ukrainian troops shell Donetsk neighborhood, two civilians injured — mayor

DONETSK, August 6./TASS/. Two civilians were injured when Ukrainian troops shelled the Kuibyshev district of Donetsk early on Sunday, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Two men, born in 1960 and 1966, were injured as a result of barbaric morning shelling of the Kuibyshev district near the Azotny marketplace," the mayor blogged.

He also said that windows of a private house were broken,with its facade and the gates damaged, along with two vehicles on Livenskaya Street. The building of the Smolyanka palace of culture was damaged on another street. Two stores and a commercial pavilion were also damaged by shell fragments near the community center.