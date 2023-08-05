Six railcars carrying grain derail in southern Moldova

CHISINAU, August 5. /TASS/. Six cars of a freight train carrying grain derailed in southern Moldova due to damaged rails, the Moldovan Railways company reported.
"Six railcars carrying grain derailed on the Kulma - Ceadir-Lunga section of the railroad. The accident was preliminary caused by extremely high temperatures that made the rails lose their durability," the state-run company said in a statement published on its Facebook page.