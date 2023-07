MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Air raid sirens have once again gone off in southern Ukrainian regions and two eastern regions, according to the air raid warning service.

Air raid sirens are sounding in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Nikolayev and Odessa regions, as well as in the Kiev-controlled parts of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

Earlier, explosions and a huge fire were reported in the city of Odessa.