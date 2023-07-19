Nearly 50 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops reported in DPR during day

DONETSK, July 20. /TASS/. Forty-nine shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were reported in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the past day, an adult and a year-old baby were wounded, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Thursday.

"During the day, the mission reported 49 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops. Two civilians, including a baby born in 2022, were wounded in Makeyevka. Fourteen residential houses and one civilian infrastructure facility were damaged in Donetsk and Makeyevka," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the mission, Ukrainian troops used 152mm and 155mm artillery systems and multiple rocket launchers to shell five DPR settlements. As many as 271 shells were fired.