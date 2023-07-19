Blast rocks downtown Johannesburg, casualties reported — radio station

PRETORIA, July 19. /TASS/. An explosion has ripped through Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city, the SABC radio station reported on Wednesday.

An underground gas line blew up under a busy highway in the city’s business district, the radio station reported, adding that a section of the road collapsed.

According to rescue services, there were no fatalities, but a large number of passers-by as well as drivers and passengers in cars that happened to be in the explosion area were injured. A large part of Johannesburg’s business district has been cordoned off. Rescue teams and police have arrived at the scene.