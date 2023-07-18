Five people wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Five people have been wounded in the Ukrainian military’s shelling of the village of Shamino’s outskirts in the borderline Belgorod Region, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The village of Shamino’s outskirts have been hit by the Ukrainian army’s bombardment. According to preliminary data, five civilians have been injured. Ambulance crews have delivered all those injured to city hospital No. 2," he wrote.

According to Gladkov, one man sustained shrapnel wounds in the bombardment and his condition is assessed as moderate while four others sustained light wounds. "All the necessary medical aid is being provided," the governor said.