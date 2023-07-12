Major fire engulfs buildings in village near Moscow — ministry

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. A fire broke out early on Wednesday in the village of Krivtsovo near Moscow, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry has told TASS.

"In the early hours of July 12, 2023, information was received about a fire at the following address, Moscow Region, Krivtsovo village, urban district of Solenchnogorsk," the ministry said. "The fire engulfed wooden buildings at a total area of 3,200 square meters."

Firefighting crew are trying to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby houses and forest.

No casualties have been reported, according to preliminary information.