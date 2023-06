MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Explosions were heard in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region on Tuesday morning, the Zerkalo Nedeli news outlet reported.

According to preliminary reports, air defenses could have been activated. No other details were available.

Blasts were reported in the region last night, particularly in the cities of Dnepr (formerly Dnepropetrovsk) and Krivoy Rog. Former Krivoy Rog Mayor Yury Vilkul said that some of the city’s industrial facilities had suffered damage.