Kiev regime delivers over 500 strikes on Russia’s Belgorod Region — governor

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have shelled Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region more than 500 times over the past 24 hours with 460 shells fired at the Shebekino municipal district, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Some 460 units of various ordnance have been launched at the Shebekino municipal district and 26 drops of explosive devices by drones have been recorded. There were no casualties. In the city of Shebekino, strikes were mostly delivered on residential areas," he wrote.

The governor added that 33 artillery shells were fired at the Zhuravlyovka settlement in the Belgorodsky district and it was attacked by kamikaze drones twice. In the Borisovsky district, the Tsapovka settlement came under a mortar attack, in the Volokonovsky district, four mortar shells were launched at the Stary farmstead, in the Grayvoronsky district, the Kozinka settlement was bombarded and air defense systems intercepted two air targets over Belgorod.

Gladkov said that the shelling of the Kozinka settlement damaged a gas pipe, cutting off gas service to 74 customers. The bombardments in the Shebekino district damaged an agricultural facility, as well as some residences and vehicles.