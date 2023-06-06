Evacuation begins in several localities of Novaya Kakhovka municipal district

GENICHESK, June 6. /TASS/. Authorities began evacuating residents from the communities in the Novaya Kakhovka municipal district located on the bank of the Dnieper River after the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) collapsed.

"People are being evacuated to the district’s interior from flooded zones on the shoreline in order to be safe. The evacuation is taking place in the populated localities of Korsunka, Dnepryany and in all adjacent territories," head of the local municipal administration Vladimir Leontyev told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, water continues to rise. Members of the Emergencies Ministry and the crisis center led by Kherson Region Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo are working on site. There is no panic in the city, the official stressed.

Ukrainian forces shelled the Kakhovka HPP in the early morning hours on Tuesday, presumably using Olkha multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Slide gate valves on the plant’s dam collapsed as a result of the shelling, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water.