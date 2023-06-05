Over 11,000 people left without power after substation fire in Altai Territory

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. More than 11,000 people in 22 settlements in the Altai Territory have been left without electricity following a fire at the Smaznevo power substation, a local official told TASS on Monday.

"Twenty-two settlements cut off power supplies. As many as 11,444 people in all," Alexander Plasteyev, head of the Altai Territory’s Zalesovsky municipal district, said, adding that these people have also been left without water supplies.

The Russian emergencies ministry’s regional department told TASS that the fire consumed an area of 30 square meters. The fire has been put out. It said earlier that the fire had been caused by the loss of pressure in the oil reservoir.

Rosseti Sibiri, an electricity company, said earlier that the fire at the Smaznevo substation had left three districts in the Altai Territory without power supplies.