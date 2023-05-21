Ukrainian observation post destroyed by Russian forces on Dnieper right bank

GENICHESK, May 21. /TASS/. Russian forces wiped out an observation post of the Ukrainian army on the right bank of the Dnieper River used to adjust artillery fire during shelling of the left-bank part of the Kherson Region, a spokesman for the local emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.

"Russian forces spotted an observation post on the Dnieper right bank which was used by Ukrainian troops to adjust artillery fire at settlements in the Kherson Region on the left bank and conduct targeted fire at Russian forces. The post was destroyed by an anti-tank guided missile," he said, adding that up to six Ukrainian servicemen were killed.