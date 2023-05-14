Kiev troops shelled DPR 58 times in past day, 2 civilians killed

DONETSK, May 14. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 58 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Saturday, in which two civilians were killed and 11 injured, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ukrainian war crimes said early on Sunday.

According to the mission’s daily bulletin, the attacks involved a total of 368 munitions, including 155mm and 155mm artillery shells and MLRS rockets.

The attacks targeted Aleksandrovka, Gorlovka, Donetsk, Zaytsevo, Makeyevka, village of Respublika and Yasinovataya.

The attacks left two civilians dead, including a child born in 2019. A total of 11 people were injured, including a teenager born in 2014.

Moreover, 34 houses and 13 civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

A total of 54 shelling attacks were registered in the republic on the previous day, May 12.