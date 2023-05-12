Cache containing over 5,000 cartridges, 20 grenades found in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, May 12. /TASS/. A large cache holding more than 5,000 cartridges of various calibers and 20 grenades has been found in the village of Vishnevoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian interior ministry’s regional department said on Friday.

"Checking out a tip about illegal weapons and munitions trafficking, police officers jointly with their colleagues from the Russian Federal Security Service’s (FSB) Zaporozhye Region department searched a garage belonging to a 23-year-old local resident of the village of Vishnevoye and found two F-1 hand grenades along with a loaded Kalashnikov magazine on a shelf," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Upon further investigation, a hidden cache was found containing the following munitions: 20 F-1 grenades, a RGN grenade, 19 UZRGM-2 detonators, two machine gun belts with 7.62mm cartridges (500 cartridges), four zinc boxes with 3,540 cartridges of the 5.45mm caliber, four zinc boxes with 1,758 cartridges of the 7.62mm caliber.