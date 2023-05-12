Ukrainian troops shell Lugansk from Grom missile systems

LUGANSK, May 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops allegedly used a Grom missile system during their shelling attack on Lugansk on Friday, the mission of the Lugansk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"As a result of a shelling attack on Lugansk with the use of two cruise missiles (presumably a Ukrainian-made Grom missile system), the administrative buildings of the non-operating Polipak and Milam enterprises were damaged. Apart from that, windows were broken in six residential houses," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

LPR’s acting head, Leonid Pasechnik, said earlier that Ukraine’s shelling attack on Lugansk on LDPR Day marked in the republic on Friday was another attempt to intimidate civilians.