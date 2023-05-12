Sentencing of Russian national Klyushin in US is expected on May 23 – ambassador

KINGSTON (Massachusetts), May 12. /TASS/. Russian national Vladislav Klyushin, who is facing up to 20 years in a US prison, is expected to be sentenced on May 23, Russia's ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Friday.

He made the statement after visiting the Russian in a penitentiary institution in southeastern Massachusetts.

A jury court in Boston convicted Klyushin of participating in hacking attacks on American companies and allegedly making financial transactions based on stolen insider information.

"We will be expecting a verdict by the judge on May 23," the ambassador said.

"It is hard to say what the final decision of the judge will be, but our compatriot is supported by a strong team of lawyers who are challenging the demands of the prosecutors," Antonov went on to say. "It is impossible to have a definitive assessment today, but there’s been a mention of 20 years, and it could be more. And then there will be a civil investigation or trial, which will also determine the financial damage.".