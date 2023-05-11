Explosion in Milan leaves one injured — TV

ROME, May 11. /TASS/. One person was injured in Thursday's explosion in central Milan. According to a correspondent of the news channel RAI News 24 from the scene, the injuries of the affected person are not serious. Earlier, there were reports of four persons harmed.

It is confirmed that a major fire was caused by a van that was to deliver oxygen tanks to a nearby medical facility. They exploded after a fire broke out. Several vehicles were damaged and the building caught fire. People from nearby buildings were evacuated, including students from a nearby elementary school.